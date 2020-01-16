Election slogans

Sir, – So with years to prepare for the election, Fine Gael has come up with the slogan “A future to look forward to”. Sorry, folks, but within seconds this will become “A future to look forward to and a past to forget”.

Fianna Fáil shouldn’t be too smug with its “An Ireland for all”. This is a repeat of its last election slogan, although it is now saying that it’s a “philosophy” not a slogan. My initial response is “What?”, but on reflection it’s an upgrade on the “A chunk of debt for all” that they left us with when they were last in power.

One can only wonder what bubble these politicians live in. They need to stop talking among themselves and get out into the real world and talk and listen to non-party people before they dream up these silly slogans. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Fine Gael is leading with the slogan “Looking forward”. Perhaps “Looking for a ward” might be more appropriate. – Yours, etc,

DAVE O’SULLIVAN,

Athgarvan,

Co Kildare.