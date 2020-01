Sir, – Fine Gael’s election slogan, “A future to look forward to”, is delightful, with its suggestion of “jam tomorrow”.

Perhaps Fianna Fáil should plump for “Let the future continue”. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Fine Gael’s slogan reminds me of the 18th-century Irish parliamentarian Sir Boyle Roche’s immortal question, “What has posterity ever done for us?” – Yours, etc,

MJ KEANE,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.