Sir, – After the long recount in Ireland South, perhaps consideration should be given to how the papers are stored in preparation for a further recount.

Should Britain withdraw article 50, the extra seat will not materialise.

A losing candidate may suggest that a revised quota would have altered the sequence of the count and hence his or her chances of success.

A long sojourn in the Four Courts may beckon. – Yours, etc,

PAUL REARDON,

Dublin 9.