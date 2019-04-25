Sir, – I see that the Dalkey Tidy Towns committee has threatened to remove any election posters erected in the town in the run-up to the local and European elections (News, April 24th).

Might the committee consider taking similar action regarding posters advertising such vibrant and fruitful events as, say, the Dalkey Book Festival,the Dalkey Lobster Fest, and the St Patrick’s Church Fête? What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Strange, isn’t it, that there are so many public meetings right now, about every and any subject you care to mention, as long as it has the sponsorship of a named politician!

Funny that nothing like it has happened since the last elections! – Yours, etc,

ANNE WOULFE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – As I set off on my merry way to work at 6.30 yesterday morning, I espied two gentlemen affixing European election posters to a lamp-post on Rathfarnham Road. While I congratulate them on their early-morning efficiency, I must question the concept. Have any recent analytics been carried out to measure the effectiveness of election posters or are they, as I see them, simply a blight on our streetscape? – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.