Election literature – unwanted post

Sir, – My husband and I receive eight individual copies of all election literature per candidate and per voting issue. We have six children who have fled the nest. Each one of them is included in the deliveries of junk mail.

I have taken to “returning to sender” every unrequested item that comes to me by post, and this includes general addressed advertising brochures. It means covering up my name and address so that it will not arrive back to me, as it has in the past.

This is a little effort by me to let An Post and advertising agencies know that I do not want this litter. It is a huge cost to the environment and us taxpayers. The printing cost, the use of paper, the use of manpower, and because I return it, the double use of manpower, etc.

This at the moment is a solo campaign but if others think it is worth doing, it might even make a difference. – Is mise,

ANNE-MARIE

FEENEY,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.