Election literature – better by design

Sir, – While I hold genuine sympathy for Anne-Marie Feeney (Letters, May 3rd) as she endures multiple copies of political literature arriving through her door each time our great nation begins flexing its hard-built electoral muscles, I can’t help but ask her to spare a thought for the large numbers of underpaid graphic designers and local printers – spread far and wide across the land – who limp from one kind of election to the next and make humble celebration at the announcement of another referendum or public meeting.

There are many, many reasons to give out about politicians and their oft wayward views and opinions but the great democratic system to which they all remain faithful greatly assists an entire industry in keeping its head above water. – Is mise,

DARRAGH KELLY,

Graphic Designer,

Balbriggan, Co Dublin.