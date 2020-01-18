Sir, – I was sorry to read a letter writer’s negative views on election literature (Letters, January 16th). Because of mobility issues we live in a block of flats (no stairs). Regrettably we receive only the small amount of election literature which comes through the post and do not get the opportunity to discuss issues with canvassers.

Voting is both a right and a privilege and to rank the candidates in order of preference it is necessary to know the policies and views of each candidate. All candidates, even those with whom we disagree strongly, have put in considerable effort to take part in the democratic process and deserve at least brief attention to their literature. – Yours, etc,

IRENE ALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.