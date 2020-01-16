Sir, – Householders need to brace themselves for a barrage of unsolicited election leaflets which as taxpayers we will have paid for. Politicians will from now to the election seek to offload tons of printed paper to us and leaving us to pay for its disposal through our pay-by-weight green-bin system. No thanks. Say no to election literature. – Yours, etc,

ANN KEHOE,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.

Sir, – If you must push election leaflets through the door, please push them all the way through and don’t leave them half in and half out. – Yours, etc,

JOAN RYAN,

Dublin 8.