Sir, – It is questionable whether or not the televised pre-election debates serve any useful purpose. Given the level of interruptions, not all emanating from the politicians, the banal rounds of applause, the irrelevance of the questions, very little real information reaches the viewer. It would be really interesting to replay these debates in 12 months; that is when the truth of political statements could be judged. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Newport,

Co Tipperary.