Election and amendment

Sir, – Cora Sherlock writes that “Every TD who campaigned for, or voted in favour of retaining the Eighth Amendment was returned to the Dáil” (Letters, February 20th). She is wrong. In my constituency of Louth, Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach lost his seat. As a TD, he voted against holding a referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment. I myself allocated my vote entirely on the issue of the Eighth Amendment, giving my first preference to Fine Gael in gratitude for its achievement in repealing this cruel amendment. – Yours, etc,

MARY FEELY,

Togher, Co Louth.

Sir, – Further to Cora Sherlock’s letter, Pat the Cope Gallagher lost his seat in Donegal. Which is a pity. He is a hardworking and respected public representative who followed his conscience. – Yours, etc,

M MOLLOY,

Dublin 3.