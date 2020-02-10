Election 2020 – the people have spoken

Sir, – This election has decided that we now have three main political parties. Is it time for a strong coalition between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael?

Clearly voters have seen the “confidence and supply agreement” as a de facto coalition of sorts.

These two parties now have a decision to make in terms of achieving effective government: either to put the country first or pursue their own long-term self-interest. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BROWNE,

Templeogue,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – The next general election is just around the corner. This time, the electorate should be giving their own message to the politicians well in advance of election day. How about, “Keep the discovery going”?

Or Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil supporters might prefer a line from the losing side at the Battle of the Boyne, “Change leaders and we’ll fight you again.” – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN DUNLEAVY,

Killeshandra,

Co Cavan.

A chara, – There should be no surprise in the predicted surge of support for Sinn Féin turning into reality.

The fact is that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been in government for decades and have betrayed the trust bestowed to them by the electorate, repeatedly. We have had a broken health service not for years but for decades. A crippling national debt of €232 billion with multi-billion annual interest payments. Daily commutes into work becoming frustratingly longer. People’s dreams of owning a loving family home are a nightmare to realise and thousands of children are homeless!

Too often we have witnessed governments flippantly waste hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ money, our hard-earned money, and then try to justify it as sound business. There hasn’t been enough investment in education or for individuals with special needs. Ministers rather than rolling up their sleeves, on a daily basis, and improving our country for the people they serve, seem to be preoccupied by their speeches, press releases and how they appear in the media.

If we endure yet another Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael self-serving government it is only going to make Sinn Féin far more popular at the next general election! – Is mise,

JASON POWER,

Dartry,

Dublin 6.

Sir,– Unless the Labour Party starts putting forward young, capable candidates for council and Dáil elections the party will disappear, and what a disaster that would be when you consider the contribution that Labour has made to politics. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN WALSH,

(Former Labour

councillor and TD),

Dublin 12.

A chara,– I am reminded of Winston Churchill’s comment in a reply to the UK’s Trades Union Congress when he referred to “this age of chatter and buzz, gape and gloat”. That was 1953. It seems there is actually nothing new – and no real change – under the sun! – Is mise,

E DILLON,

Faranshone,

Limerick.

Sir, – One is reminded of a comment by Bill Clinton. “The people have spoken. It’s just going to take a little time to figure out exactly what they said.” Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – Sinn Féin’s proposals on agriculture include a commitment to extend forestry payments from 15 to 30 years. If it does get into power, it looks like money will continue to grow on trees! – Yours, etc,

PATRICK O’ SULLIVAN,

Rochestown,

Cork.

Sir, – As there is clearly a national appetite for a new political paradigm, might I suggest retaining Simon Coveney as Minister for Foreign Affairs, regardless of who is elected taoiseach?

Let’s make “best person for the job” our new paradigm. – Yours, etc,

KATE CARR,

Passage West,

Co Cork.

Sir, – I see your front-page photo caption (February 8th) has moved Inishbofin to the Aran Islands. A seismic election or just the usual floating voters? – Yours, etc,

BARRY DOHERTY,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Before I left the office on Friday evening, I was chatting to a Scottish colleague who has made Ireland her home and asked her did her plans for the weekend include voting in the election as she had the legal right to do so. Yes, she replied, as she has done for the last number of general elections.

I noted to her that it was indeed ironic with Brexit, that with Ireland trying to remain so close to Europe, that she had a right to do so unlike many of our colleagues sitting around us, who like her, have made Ireland their home. All other EU citizens including our colleagues, who have made Ireland their home, pay their taxes, have Irish-born children, have bought property here and are contributing successfully to Irish society, have no such right. Surely worth a conversation in the new multicultural Ireland? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN GROGAN,

Foxrock, Dublin 18

Sir, – The easiest way to form a coalition would be to put a choice of coalitions on the ballot paper. That would soften a lot of coughs. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY FINNIN,

Limerick.

A chara, – Dessie Ellis and his supporters burst into song after his great showing in the election. Would Congratulations not have been a better choice rather than Come Out You Black and Tans? Do they believe that there are Black and Tans still hiding in Killeshandra? – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Ballymoney,

Wexford.