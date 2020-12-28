Elbow room

Sir, – In normal times, people would be using their elbows to get through the crowds at the new year sales, as well as raising a pint (or two). I am amazed at the current versatility of the human elbow during this pandemic. I currently use my elbows to push open doors, press the pedestrian button at traffic lights and, of course, the new greeting is achieved by touching elbows with the other person.

So, in these pandemic days the slogan must be ,“More power to our elbows!” – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.