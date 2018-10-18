Eir and its customers

Sir, – I can relate to a letter writer’s woes with Eir (October 16th) with over 40 hours, eight shop visits and ComReg correspondence required to resolve the issues and close my Eir account.

As I was no longer a customer, the outstanding €65 owed to me looked like it would never appear until a polite tweet resulted in a request to take the conversation offline. The refund was happily forwarded to the Alone charity. One less angry customer.

Perhaps it might work for others? – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE O’BRIEN,

Dublin 4.