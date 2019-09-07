Education for children with additional needs

Sir, – Minister for Education Joe McHugh tells us schools should not take “unilateral” decisions about reducing a child’s school hours but rather “seek advice or guidance” on how to meet a child’s needs.

Can Mr McHugh please inform the affected children, parents, families, teachers and principals, who they can contact for such advice?

Can he please reassure us that early intervention and network disability teams are adequately staffed, that specialist autism and learning disability services are protected, and that teachers have access to additional training and supports?

As the parent of a child with additional needs who is “lucky” enough to have a school place, I look forward to his response. – Yours, etc,

MARIA DUNNE,

Dublin 4.