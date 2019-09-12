Education and faith

Sir, – The OECD education statistics make for interesting comparisons (“Young people in Ireland among world’s most educated”, News, September 11th). For accurate comparison, we need to factor in the fact that Ireland’s low GDP investment in education is considerably supplemented by the Catholic Church through its provision of 90 per cent of primary and 55 per cent of secondary school buildings. The extent of such additional voluntary contribution is unique to Ireland. – Yours, etc,

ALAN WHELAN,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.