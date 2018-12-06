Education and equality

Sir, – Sometimes a newspaper headline declares such a well-known fact that it makes one wonder why it was published.

Your headline “Class gap exposed in students going to third-level colleges” (News, December 4th), announcing that third level students were more likely to come from affluent backgrounds and from private secondary schools, was so completely obvious, and has been written about for so many years, that it deserved no headline at all, never mind a front-page headline.

An in-depth interview with the Minister for Education, challenging him on this well-established imbalance and asking how he plans to address it, would have been much more informative. – Yours, etc,

MARY MORRISSEY,

Castletownbere,

Co Cork.