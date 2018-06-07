Education and change

A chara, – Much of your lead article “Time for more radical change” (June 5th) regarding the current Irish education system is timely. However, I do not agree that the present education system is a 19th-century one.

Rather I think the problem is that the Irish state abandoned the very progressive 19th-century national school system which set out to “unite in one system children of different creeds” (Edward Stanley, Chief Secretary for Ireland, 1831).

Let’s renationalise our schools and abandon the outmoded subsidiarity model of patronage. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN Ó DÍOMASAIGH,

Dunsany,

Co Meath.