Education and a segregated society

Sir, – Poll after poll show that a majority of parents in Northern Ireland would like their children’s schools to transform to integrated status.

Lagan College is the most oversubscribed school in Northern Ireland; every year parents and children are disappointed in their wish to attend integrated schools.

Children growing up and learning together learn to respect each other whatever their religious or racial background.

Parents and children no longer want to live in a segregated society.

It is time to move to a progressive society where everyone is valued whatever their background and people can live in genuine peace and harmony. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET MARSHALL,

Belfast.