Education and a citizens’ assembly

Sir, – David Graham of Education Equality (Letters, June 23rd) draws attention to the commitment to a citizens’ assembly for education in the draft programme for government.

There is indeed transformational potential for the future of the country and our young people, in the simple one-line promise: “We will establish a citizens’ assembly on the future of education ensuring that the voices of young people and those being educated are central.”

In this short statement, fulfilling a manifesto pledge, the Green Party secured what could well become one of its most significant and enduring legacies if it goes into government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, which have agreed to the idea. This has the potential to be a real game-changer in education.

The ambition at the heart of the project, as set out in the programme, is to ask the big questions about the value and purpose of education: “We are committed to supporting the development of a shared understanding of the value of education which addresses how education can prepare people of all ages to meet new societal, environmental, technological and economic challenges which face us all.”

Framed in this way, the assembly has the potential to address fundamental issues in education – in particular how to make the transition to a digital-age model. The jolt to the system imparted by Covid-19 will undoubtedly help to generate the critically important “shared understanding” being called for. By securing the agreement of their potential political partners to a citizens’ assembly for education, the Green Party has provided a unique opportunity for society to reimagine education for the 21st century. This may well come to be seen as one of its greatest achievements in government. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – May I remind David Graham that religious education is taught in schools mostly by professionally trained lay teachers. I would also suggest, that in making his case, his use of the terms “religious indoctrination” and “religious evangelisation” may be a little overstated.

Rather than constructing a citizens’ assembly with a view to recommending legislation for the compulsory abolition of religious instruction and “sacramental preparation”, would it not be more prudent and indeed democratic to allow the parents of the children attending each school to make the decision? – Yours, etc,

MICK O’BRIEN,

Springmount,

Kilkenny.