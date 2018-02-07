Sir, – The Department of Education has issued instructions to Educate Together schools to curb their intake, in order to protect the numbers enrolling in traditional schools (“Children turned away from Educate Together schools due to ‘restrictions’”, News, February 3rd).

It is worth reminding the department, and said schools, that it is not the role of students to populate schools. Rather, it is the role of schools to educate students. If traditional schools find themselves undersubscribed, then perhaps they should consider downsizing, or catering to the needs of those who have chosen to go elsewhere. – Yours, etc,

GERARD HENNESSY,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.