Sir, – Dan O’Brien writes about Edna O’Brien that, “her books secretly circulated Ireland . . . to be hidden in cupboards and passed furtively to friends – not unlike the samizdat literature of the Soviet Union” (Books, August 20th).

That is an absurd comparison that suggests Dan O’Brien understands little about either Stalinist Russia or Ireland in the 1960s, or both. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DILLON,

Rathmines, Dublin 6.