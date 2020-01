Sir, – David McWilliams’s article on erroneous economic predictions (“Where is the slowdown experts warned us about?”, Analysis, December 28th) should point us again to the wise words of JK Galbraith, as valid now as they ever were: “The only function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.” – Yours, etc,

JOHN DUNNE,

Enniscorthy,

Co Wexford.