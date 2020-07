Sir, – Guinness with a meal? No thanks. – Yours, etc,

J BYRNE, Dublin 8.

Sir, – I have followed the advice given by health professionals since the beginning of the pandemic. I wear a mask, keep socially distant, handwash regularly. I have not yet been to a pub since they reopened, and I really would love a pint. My problem is that I like to drink when I eat, but I do not like to eat when I drink. – Yours, etc,

PAT DUFF,

Marino,

Dublin 3.