Early start for Ikea

Sir, – Having furnished the National Transport Authority with details of why it believes Dublin Bus services should begin earlier in the morning (February 15th), I sincerely hope Ikea’s cogent submission to the authority isn’t met with a flat refusal. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Calls from Ikea for an improved bus service prompt the question as to why their customers simply cannot assemble their own buses? – Yours, etc,

TOM GILSENAN,

Beaumont

Dublin 9.