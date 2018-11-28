A chara, – I agree with Malachy Clerkin (“Brace for the early speedbumps in new football rules”, Sports Opinion, November 26th) that the experimental rules for Gaelic football are meant to return the game to the creation of more traditional battles for possession, which was at the heart of the game.

Unfortunately the modern game has morphed into keeping possession of the ball, ad infinitum. The modern player favours that as it avoids physical contests, but for the spectator it is boring. That is what makes rugby so entertaining – the physical challenges all round the field.

The Central Council of the GAA realises the situation and must insist on the proposed alterations. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY JORDAN,

Dublin 4.