Early risers and commuters

Sir, – I live in Naas and work in Dublin. I arrived at the Naas/Sallins train station at 7.45am to get the train to Dublin. Alas, there was not one car parking space, which left me with no choice but to drive to Dublin.

The lack of car parking spaces at the Naas/Sallins train station has been a huge issue for years, yet nothing has been done about it. In the meantime, our Government is taxing us and effectively punishing us for using our cars but is incapable of providing a workable public transport system.

Leo Varadkar said that he would represent the people who get up every morning to go to work. Speaking as a person who gets up early every morning for work, he has failed. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTINE

O’SULLIVAN,

Naas,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – While acknowledging the recent references and variations of the well-known proverb “The early bird catches the worm”, we shouldn’t forget that often it’s the second mouse that gets the cheese! – Yours, etc,

BRIAN FALLON,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.