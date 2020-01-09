Early risers

Sir, – Your letter writers are clearly not those to forsake petty literalism when presented with an opportunity to jibe (January 8th). I have been an “early riser” throughout my 35-year career, created countless jobs for others and paid more in tax than I take home for most of it. I would welcome this or any other government that wished to “look after” me and others in the squeezed middle, in some capacity. But I guess it flies in the face of our greatest national competency, begrudgery, to say so. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’LEARY,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – “The early bird has a long day ahead of him”, mentioned by Michael Coady (Letters, January 3rd), is an interesting variation of the well-known proverb. Here’s another one: “The early worm is for the birds.” – Yours, etc,

GUY BODDEZ,

Youghal,

Co Cork.