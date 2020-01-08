Early risers

Sir, – Bearing in mind that former TD Dara Murphy must have been rising very early to be able to clock into the Dáil before heading out to Dublin Airport and onward to his job in Brussels, would he be one of the hard-working people the Taoiseach wants to look after? – Yours, etc,

DAVID DORAN,

Bagenalstown,

Co Carlow.

Sir, – I got up early today, as indeed I did yesterday. I appreciate that the Taoiseach probably wants to see a more sustained effort before rewarding me. However, how will he know? Is there a website where we can check in? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 7.