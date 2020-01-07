Early risers

Sir, – When Leo Varadkar promises tax breaks and perks for “the people who get up early in the morning”, does he include those who rise at dawn, have a quick pee, and return to their warm beds for a few more hours? Asking for a friend. – Yours, etc,

CONOR LINEHAN,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I’ve waited in vain for someone to remind Leo Varadkar that in his previous life, as a junior hospital doctor, he would, like all junior doctors, myself included, be first on call throughout the night. If we were lucky we finally got to bed early in the morning! – Yours, etc,

Dr EIMER

PHILBIN BOWMAN,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.