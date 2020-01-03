Sir, – I refer to Fintan O’Toole’s harsh criticism of Leo Varadkar in his column “Varadkar’s vacuous slogan reveals mean streak” (Opinion & Analysis, December 31st).

Your columnist is upset by the phrase of looking after those who “get up early in the morning”.

Surely it is good to reward people that work in our factories and hospitals. It is hard to see why you would take offence to such a phrase unless you dislike getting up early in the morning? It might be better if Fintan O’Toole takes a lie-in as he appears to be a morning grouch. – Yours, etc,

PETER DOYLE,

Castletroy,

Limerick.

Sir, – On the subject of early risers, please allow me to share with Fintan O’Toole, Leo Varadkar and readers in general a memorable nugget I once gleaned from a primary school pupil when he was asked to complete the proverb “The early bird . . .”.

“The early bird,” wrote the boy, “has a long day ahead of him.” – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL COADY

Carrick-on-Suir,

Co Tipperary.