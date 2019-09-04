E-scooters – their time has come

Sir, – It seems absurd that the legality of e-scooters, and not cars, is being debated. Cars contribute by far the largest share of transport-related CO2 emissions, not to mention their primary role in causing air pollution. Indeed, our country is locked into an unhealthy dependency on private vehicles, which brings with it negative health and societal impacts. Despite this, widespread car use continues without scrutiny. Low-impact, accessible modes of transport such as e-scooters should be welcomed and their integration with improved provision for walking, cycling and public transport should be examined. – Yours, etc,

LYNN McMAHON,

Hackney,

London.