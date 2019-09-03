E-scooters – the race to regulate

Sir, – I was pleased to read your editorial which was broadly in favour of e-scooters, if properly regulated (“The race to regulate”, September 2nd).

My ideal commute would be to scoot to the Dart station, arrive on the Dart near my place of work, then scoot safely in the cycle lane to my office. On arrival, I would fold my e-scooter, carry it upstairs and store it behind my desk for the day. If I needed to run errands or visit other offices during the day, I would do so on my e-scooter. I would have no parking problems, it would be ecologically acceptable, my travel costs would be reasonable, and the chance of it being stolen, so prevalent with bicycles, would be minimal.

It would be a commuter’s utopia, weather permitting. – Yours, etc,

SEAN FOX,

Dublin 3.