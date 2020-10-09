Sir, – Recent correspondence and opinion pieces in your newspaper opposing the Dying with Dignity Bill have used the highly emotive term “assisted suicide” rather than “assisted dying”. This is hugely stigmatising and frankly cruel to those people faced with a terminal illness who wish to exercise some autonomy and control over their final days. – Is mise,

Dr TOMAS McBRIDE,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – In the light of the Dáil’s passing of TD Gino Kenny’s Dying with Dignity Bill (News, October 8th), I find myself struggling to understand why assisted suicide is now considered a good thing but unassisted suicide remains considered a bad thing. Does the mechanism really make an ethical difference?

Life is not a problem that can only be solved by death. It is, at best, hopelessly naive and, at worst, entirely wicked to suggest otherwise. To legislate otherwise is beyond belief. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY MUNNELLY.

Cabra,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – The Dying with Dignity Bill will now progress to the Dáil committee stage.

As it affects the lives of all citizens, it should now be referred to a specially convened Citizens’ Assembly to discuss it in more depth.

The Citizens’ Assembly has been a proven success in establishing a national consensus on other equally divisive issues. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I do not recall assisted suicide or euthanasia as being in the manifestos of any of the main parties in the general election held earlier this year. And yet here we are. Where is the mandate to proceed with such a highly divisive and controversial law? – Yours, etc,

C MURRAY,

Dublin 4.