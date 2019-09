Sir, – While watching DUP MP Jim Shannon giving an interview from his office to Sky News on Monday, I was intrigued to see an unused yellow Christmas cracker sitting on his bookcase.

It would be sad if he had no friends to pull the cracker with, but sadder still if he is stocking up on crackers in the knowledge of their being hard to come by post-Brexit.

I wonder if the DUP has an official policy on the matter? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.