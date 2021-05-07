Sir, – Letter writers to The Irish Times seem to have derived great mirth from the observation that one of the contenders in the upcoming DUP leadership contest believes that the Earth is only only a few thousand years old.

Before too many people in glass houses throw any more stones, may I remind them that we in the South have a Government that believes that €450,000 is an affordable price for a home. – Yours, etc,

JOHN LEVINS,

Newcastlewest,

Co Limerick.

A chara, – It will be some back-handed compliment to Arlene Foster if the DUP decides it will take two men to replace her. – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.