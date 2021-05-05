DUP leadership

Sir, – It seems that the DUP is hoping that by ignoring the future for long enough it will eventually go away. – Yours, etc,

BARRY KENNEDY,

Carragh,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Numerous letter writers have pointed out that the next leader of the DUP is likely to hold beliefs that are irreconcilable with scientific observations, and with what might be summarised as objective evidence. Isn’t that the case with most religious doctrines, and indeed why they are called “beliefs” and require “faith”? I’m not aware of any religion that reliably incorporates modern scientific thinking, or how that could even be done. Meanwhile, few politicians profess to be atheist. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

A chara, – If the leading contender to guide the DUP and their supporters through the next few years is a man who believes that the Earth is only a few thousand years old, the voters will be hoping that he doesn’t subscribe to any other daft theories. The aforementioned contender is also of the opinion that LGBT folk can be treated to “convert” them back to heterosexuality. I would not be in favour of a Border poll that might force us to accommodate such theories. – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.