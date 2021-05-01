DUP leadership

Sir, – One of the mooted candidates to replace Arlene Foster as the leader of the DUP is Edwin Poots. Mr Poots is a “creationist” who doesn’t believe in evolution, thus making him the perfect leader of that party. – Yours, etc,

TOMÁS FINN,

Cappataggle,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.

Sir, – “Will the DUP lurch to the right?” (News, April 29th). Any further right and they will fall of the edge of the Earth, which of course is flat and only 4,000 years old. – Yours, etc,

RORY E MacFLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The DUP continues its sorry stagnation, operating an incessant retro-mode of a forlorn siege mentality, with its habitual dinosaur patterns prevailing in perpetuity. – Yours, etc,

JIM COSGROVE,

Lismore,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – It is beyond belief that any sensible person or party could elect to a leadership position a man who believes that the Earth is 4,000 years old, to say nothing of his views on social issues.

Voting for Edwin Poots to be leader of the DUP is a retrograde step for the party and for the people of Northern Ireland and also those in the Republic and the UK who will have to work with him.

How can rational people be expected to deal seriously with a man who holds such views? – Yours, etc,

HUGH PIERCE,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.