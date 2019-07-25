Dublin’s traditional markets in peril

Sir, – Una Mullally is spot-on in her observations about the alarming and increasing lack of space anywhere near Dublin city centre for traditional markets (“Dublin close to point of no return”, Opinion & Analysis, July 22nd). We learned only very lately that the future of the Moore Street market is in doubt. Moreover, it is not only the Christmas Flea Market that lacks a suitable venue. Your columnist mentions that the regular weekly Dublin flea market had until recently operated in Newmarket Square (now, like so much else, undergoing redevelopment).

Newmarket Square also housed the Dublin Food Co-op – still going, but forced to relocate to Kilmainham into what is a regular retail-unit premises. It is doing its best, but the space is cramped and offers nothing like the expansive and informal structures that used to prevail in Newmarket. Also displaced from Newmarket last year was the Green Door Market – selling fruit, vegetables, baked goods, meat and fish, as well as crafts, clothing, etc. It too is now located some distance out of town, in the Bluebell Business Centre on the Old Naas Road.

It is a matter of deep regret that such vibrant and flourishing markets should have been forced out of the city, and this can do nothing but damage to Dublin’s cultural and creative identity. – Yours, etc,

JACKIE HILL,

Dublin 2.