Sir, – David McWilliams’s suggestion (“Dublin Port is a waste of space – move it”, Opinion, February 10th) to develop Dublin Port into a new city has a lot of merit.

However, in light of climate change, with increases in extreme weather events and projected rises in sea level, is it a wise location for such a development? – Yours, etc,

ROBERT HALLIGAN,

Castledermot,

Co Kildare.