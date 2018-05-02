Dublin must be more ambitious

Sir, – Chris Johns is correct (“Government should focus on growing Dublin and war-gaming next recession”, Business Opinion, April 30th). As the euro boom stalls, we have to allow Dublin to grow properly. This essential reality is denied by the National Planning Framework. The political establishment blames Dublin’s healthy vigour for unwieldy congestion.

Petty interests are working to undermine Dublin’s growth and blocking the achievement of a rational plan that would advance the welfare of Ireland Incorporated.

We must keep this regression out of Ireland’s national planning framework. This dysfunction comes from not appreciating the roles of city size and urban culture in strategic planning. Ireland’s progress since the mid-20th century came from being an open economy, making advances with its talented people educated to the task. Planning must understand how our young workforce behaves and how it is attracted to certain workplaces. There has been a fundamental change in lifestyle choices and these new attitudes operate in a totally different way.

Larger cities generate specialist markets, whether that is in commodity trading, fine art or gourmet cuisine. Desirable destinations combine several of these attractions. The spatial planning framework has to support these reforms. The Government must turn away from the compulsory slow-lane driving it is foisting on the National Planning Framework.

Over the past two decades we have seen the benefits of densification and the development plan for Dublin city can bring a lot more. The docklands are a good example. Our public transport assets (Luas and Dart) need these higher densities that bring viability based on proximity to more passengers. If we follow the simple logic of this economy of scale, it is easy to understand why we need a capital city competing with its European neighbours.

In light of all we learned from the planning tribunal, it is now time to implement the reforms. It is about time also that we heard some Dublin TDs speaking up for their city. – Yours, etc,

Dr DIARMUID Ó GRÁDA,

Clonskeagh,

Dublin 14.