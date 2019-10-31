Dublin marathon lottery system and the draw outside the capital

A chara, – The decision by the organisers of the Dublin marathon to introduce a lottery system for race entries is extremely disappointing but unsurprising given its growth in popularity in recent years (Ian O’Riordan, Sport, October 30th).

The one positive outcome from the decision might be a shift by many disappointed applicants towards some of the other marathons which take place across Ireland. These marathons have increased dramatically in size and number in recent years, notwithstanding the lack of coverage about them by the national media. – Is mise,

NIALL FITZGERALD,

Tramore, Co Waterford.