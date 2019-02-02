Dublin in the 1970s

A chara, – I was interested to read Douglas Kennedy’s memories of Dublin, where he arrived from the US to study at Trinity College in 1974 (Arts & Ideas, January 30th). He describes the city as poor, dirty, and dank, with nothing much in the way of food or fashion.

I suppose it depends where you are coming from. I also came to Trinity in 1974, from Derry, which was a very dark place at that time, and I found Dublin to be very cosmopolitan and exciting. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.