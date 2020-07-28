Dublin can be (cultural) heaven

Sir, – I write to take task with Jennifer O’Connell’s article (Opinion, July 25th) on tourism. She refers to Dublin as a “tacky holiday resort”, a disingenuous comment to say the least.

During recent years the growth of tourism in Dublin has developed with a focus on those very activities she claims do not exist.

Evidence of the vibrancy of developing artistic and cultural life in the city can be seen in the variety of its offering, from the newly refurbished National Gallery (2017), the launch of the “Irish Wars” exhibition at the National Museum (2020), the Seamus Heaney exhibition (2018), the refurbished GAA Museum (2013), the expansion of the iconic gravity bar at the Guinness storehouse (2020), the refurbishment of the Jameson distillery (2017), Dublinia upgrade (2010) and the opening of the Irish Emigration museum (2016) to name but a few.

Indeed, the success of the Dublin bike scheme and the growth of cycle lanes has resulted in the increased popularity of cycling as a means of transport. This, along with the range and variety of hotel accommodation, restaurants and pubs, are a testament to the city’s success as a destination of change for the people.

Successful and sustainable tourism brings life to a city not only in economic terms but also socially, culturally and environmentally. The “tech multinationals” that the article refers to are as much a consequence of as well as a catalyst to visitors to the city.

Tourism globally is severely challenged with this pandemic, let us now take time to be positive about all our wonderful city has to offer and support Dublin and the rest of our country in its time of need. – Yours, etc,

ANGELA HARVEY,

Lecturer,

Griffith College/ Hospitality

and Tourism Consultant,

Dublin 8.