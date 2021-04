Sir, – The appearance of Hazel Chu as a candidate for various roles from TD to senator, sometimes as an Independent and sometimes not, all while holding the office of Lord Mayor of Dublin, is a chance to resurrect a joke from The Two Ronnies. “I’d like to state categorically that I am not, nor have I ever been, a member of any organised political party. I’m a Green.” – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.