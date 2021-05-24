Dublin and Monaghan bombings

Sir, – It is important that Ireland’s relationship with Britain, especially after the strains of Brexit and Ballymurphy, should be close and friendly, but if that relationship is to prosper into the future it must be strong enough to confront and reconcile the past.

Although the issue of Dublin and Monaghan has cast a long shadow on our relationship with our nearest neighbour, the Government must continue to demand the release of the files which have been withheld by the British government pertaining to these bombings.

The possibility that this demand may cause diplomatic tensions between Dublin and London must not be a deterrent from our pursuance of justice for innocent victims. – Yours, etc,

TOM COOPER,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.