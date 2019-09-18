Dublin and gentrification

Sir, – In an article published on September 16th, Una Mullally decries gentrification as a serious threat to the character of Dublin city (Opinion & Analysis).

Why then, in another article (September 9th), did she mourn the loss of the Bernard Shaw, when it was emblematic of gentrification; it was corporate owned (Bodytonic), and its clientele consisted of hipsters.

The pub it replaced was Bambrick’s, a favourite of Charlemont locals.

It is doubtful that the former Bambrick’s patrons felt that he Bernard Shaw was consistent with the character of their neighbourhood.

It seems as though your columnist likes gentrification sometimes (when the bar allows graffiti on the wall of the bathroom) and not others (overpriced cocktails).

If she is going to continue writing about it, perhaps a working definition of gentrification would help. – Yours, etc,

HARRY HIGGINS,

Milltown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Poor Una Mullally! She tries to point out the perils of gentrification in Dublin and the consequent loss of urban character, only to be met by a chorus straight from the Monty Python “Four Yorkshiremen” sketch about young people and luxury (Letters, September 16th).

In truth Dublin has been gentrified for years. I blame the Vikings. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence,

Italy.