Dublin Airport Covid defences

Sir, – My daughter returned from Tokyo on Tuesday having spent a year studying Japanese, her trip cut short by Covid and her parents wishing for her to return to the notional safety of home.

Flying from Tokyo-Narita airport through Schiphol airport in Amsterdam and finally to Dublin, she arrived at her aunt’s empty apartment for her two weeks of isolation. She filled in the passenger location form online. Not a single check was made when she arrived in Dublin.

Is Ireland’s defence plan to hope that everyone will just do the right thing? We all know how that has worked out for us in the past few weeks. – Yours, etc,

DAMIAN GILL,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.