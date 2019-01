Sir, – Padraig O’Morain need not worry (“Dry January: how to get through the month without falling off the wagon”, Health & Family, January 3rd).

Our draconian drink-driving laws ensure that only those within walking distance can enjoy the simple pleasure of the “warmth and conviviality” of an Irish rural pub. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’SHEA,

Beara,

Co Cork.