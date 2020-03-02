Sir, – Drone deliveries should only ever be allowed for essential medical and government services but not for private entities to expand their business. Filling up our local skies with noisy, high-pitched whirring drones impacting on local wildlife and neighbourhoods in order to deliver a bag of fish and chips is not acceptable nor sustainable.

In order to begin easing traffic on roads, our skies would need to fill with drones to get close to what a road-bound vehicle can carry.

We will then have congestion on the ground and the sky. – Yours, etc,

JOERG SCHULZE,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.