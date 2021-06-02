Driving ambition

Sir, – I wouldn’t regularly read your newspaper’s motor columns but Saturday’s interview with the “BMW boss” was a standout.

Kevin Davidson’s arrival in Ireland saw employment numbers in Dublin cut from 25 to 11, “although UK-based staff are now working on the Irish operation as well”. Where do those six non-EU based staff pay their taxes?

Mr Davidson elaborates that, “We had too many heads employed . . . I think we could go back to 25 heads but we need to be selling 8,000 to 10,000 cars”.

This head won’t be investing in a BMW. If it describes its own employees as “heads”, how does it feel about its customers? – Yours, etc,

SHARON KELLY,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.